₹105 crore sanctioned for tenth anniversary celebrations of Telangana

May 25, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

The State government has sanctioned ₹105 crore for the conduct of tenth anniversary celebrations of Telangana State formation in a festive mood and grandeur across the State.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the Collectors’ conference on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao asked the Collectors to video record the 21 celebrations in their respective districts and preserve the copies . The celebrations will be followed by distribution of pattas to tribals who undertook podu cultivation in forest areas, from June 24 to 30.

The celebrations will commence with Mr. Rao paying tributes to Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park and later unfurling the national flag at the Secretariat. The flag hoisting will be done by the ministers in districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day (June 3) will be dedicated to farmers and they will all gather at halls constructed in the name of Rytu Vedika for meetings. The other events in subsequent days include a procession of vehicles belonging to Blue Colts of police at Necklace Road here on June 4 as part of observing security day. A demonstration by police band in front of Ambedkar statue on Necklace Road will follow on the same day. Similar programmes will be conducted in districts the same day.

Thematic programmes will be observed sector wise from June 5 highlighting victory of power sector in the State in the last nine years; June 6 - industrial progress; June 7 - irrigation; June 8 - minor irrigation tanks in villages; June 9 - welfare; June 10 - self-rule; June 11- literature ; June 12 - Telangana Run; June 13 - women’s welfare; June 14 - medical and health; June 15 - rural development; June 16 - urban development; June 17 - tribal welfare; June 18 - drinking water; June 19 - green belt improvement; June 20 - education; June 21 - spirituality and June 22 - Telangana martyrs.

Mr. Rao said the second phase of sheep distribution programme will be launched to coincide with the tenth anniversary celebrations. He said the nine-year rule of Telangana government dispelled apprehensions that the leadership in the movement for separate State will not be able to deliver if given the reins of power. He advised farmers to go for early sowing of crop in rabi to avoid damage on account of unseasonal rains in summer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT