Telangana

104 stretches more under missing links project

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 30, 2022 21:06 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 21:06 IST

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) is taking its project of linking roads and developing/expanding them to outside the city in the adjoining municipalities.

Through fresh orders on Saturday, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has approved development of 104 more stretches as part of the Phase III of the missing link roads project, within the city as well as adjoining urban local bodies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides according administrative sanction for development of the stretches with an expenditure of ₹2,410 crore, the order has also permitted HRDCL to take up 50 stretches worth of ₹1,500 crore on priority basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 50 works covering close to 121 km have been divided into five packages to cover Shamshabad, Kothur, Ibrahimpatnam, Badangpet, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, and Bandlaguda Jagir, besides several stretches within the GHMC.

The stretches to be developed in GHMC are in Gajularamaram, Miyapur, Begumpet, Prakashnagar, Quthbullahpur, and other localities.

HMDA is to raise funds for road development from its own resources or by borrowing from financial institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...