104 stretches more under missing links project

July 30, 2022 21:06 IST

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) is taking its project of linking roads and developing/expanding them to outside the city in the adjoining municipalities.

Through fresh orders on Saturday, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has approved development of 104 more stretches as part of the Phase III of the missing link roads project, within the city as well as adjoining urban local bodies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides according administrative sanction for development of the stretches with an expenditure of ₹2,410 crore, the order has also permitted HRDCL to take up 50 stretches worth of ₹1,500 crore on priority basis.

The 50 works covering close to 121 km have been divided into five packages to cover Shamshabad, Kothur, Ibrahimpatnam, Badangpet, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, and Bandlaguda Jagir, besides several stretches within the GHMC.

The stretches to be developed in GHMC are in Gajularamaram, Miyapur, Begumpet, Prakashnagar, Quthbullahpur, and other localities.

HMDA is to raise funds for road development from its own resources or by borrowing from financial institutions.