104 kgs of ganja seized

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 23:53 IST

Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials caught a person with 101.9 kgs of dry ganja. The department’s District Task Force, Medchal, along with Quthbullapur Excise team, conducted a route watch in Kompally on Thursday and caught an accused, B. Hatiram, 24, along with 101.75 kgs of ganja which was transported in a car. And another accused who was on a bike with 2.18 kg of ganja managed to escape. However, the contraband was seized. The 103.93 kg. of it is worth around ₹ 10 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising