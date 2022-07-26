10.25 lakh photo similar entries removed from voters’ lists, says CEO

A whopping 22.04 lakh PSEs spread over 119 constituencies identified

The Election Commission of India has removed 10.25 lakh photo similar entries (PSEs), multiple cards with picture of same voter, across the State after verification by officials.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said there were a whopping 22.04 lakh PSEs spread over the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State. He disclosed this during a video conference with district collectors on the changes made in Forms 6, 7, 8 and 8A for registration of electors. The forms had been significantly modified making voter enrolment easy and flexible. Use of the new forms for voter enrolment would come into effect from August 1.

The CEO said sharing of Aadhaar details was optional and instructed district collectors to exercise caution during enrolment and ensure that Aadhaar details of the electors were not disclosed. Necessary precautions should be taken for security of voter information.

On the new provisions in the revised forms, he said there was no change in existing Form 6-A for inclusion of name in electoral roll by an overseas Indian elector and it would continue to remain in force. Application for issue of replacement of EPIC had been discontinued and the provision for the same had been made in the modified Form-8. Likewise, Form-7 for registering objection for proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing electoral roll had been slightly modified and a provision for attaching the death certificate had been incorporated.

He said the existing Form 8A for transposition of entry in electoral roll (in case of shifting of residence from one place to another in the same constituency) had been discontinued. The existing Form-8 for correction of particulars entered in the electoral roll had been substituted with a new Form-8. The modified form would include shifting of residence, correction of entries in existing electoral roll, replacement of EPIC and marking of a person with disability.