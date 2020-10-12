1,021 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

HYDERABAD

12 October 2020 21:01 IST

A little over 30,000 tests performed on Sunday

Telangana recorded 1,021 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 30,210 tests were conducted. Usually, 50,000 to 55,000 samples are checked in a day. The total stands at 2,13,084. Six more COVID-19 patients died on October 11.

The new 1,021 cases include 228 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 84 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 68 from Rangareddy district. Results of 628 people were awaited. From March 2 to October 11, a total of 35,77,261 samples were put to test and 2,13,084 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 24,514 are active cases; 1,87,342 have recovered and 1,228 people who contracted the infectious disease have died.

The State Health department started to display number of samples tested in private and government laboratories in daily media bulletin from October 5. On Sunday, of the 30,210 people who got checked, 28,310 underwent tests at government labs and 1,900 at private labs. In the 62 State government hospitals, 4,614 oxygen beds and 1,031 ICU beds were available on Sunday. And in case of 228 private hospitals, 2,650 oxygen beds and 2,180 ICU beds were vacant.

