102-year-old Osmania General Hospital’s In-Patient block locked for the first time

For the first time in the 102-years, the main door of Osmania General Hospital’s In-Patient block was locked on Monday morning. One of the iconic structures in Hyderabad, it was built in 1917 by the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan. Patients and offices in the In-Patient (IP) block were shifted to other blocks in the State government’s hospital premises.
Orders to vacate the building were issued after rain water gushed into the IP block on July 15. Apart from General Medicine and Intermediate Care wards, Operation Theatres were functioning in the building which is in need of repairs. Offices of the hospital’s superintendent and heads of some departments too are located there.
OGH has three blocks: IP block, Out-Patient (OP) block, and Quli Qutb Shah block. The entire campus is spread on over 26 acres of land with some vacant land parcels.
“All patients and offices are shifted from the IP block,” said in-charge superintendent of OGH Dr R. Pandu Naik. Furniture and a few things are yet to be shifted.
After orders were issued to vacate it, speculations became rife that it will be demolished to construct a new building. Sources said that it is locked to avoid tresspassing or misuse of the huge vacant IP block. However, doctors from the hospital have been demanding the IP block to be brought down to construct a new one.
