1,015 COVID-positive in TS

The State on recorded as many as 1,015 COVID– 19 positive cases on Wednesday , bringing the cumulative to over 2.54 lakh.

According to a media bulletin, the number of cases dropped from 1,196 as reported on November 10. The number of tests too dropped from 44,635 on the same day, to 40,603 a day later.

As many as 17,865 primary contacts and 4,872 secondary contacts of COVID patients were tested, pushing the number of cumulative tests till date to over 47.70 lakh. Results of 377 samples are awaited.

The State saw fewer fatalities with as many as three deaths being reported on November 11, pushing the total number to 1,393. The total number of active cases as on November 11 is 17,323, with 14,649 in home and institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits reported as many as 172 positive cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 98 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri district with 97, Bhadradri Kothgudem with 80.