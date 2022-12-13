  1. EPaper
100th surface-to-air missile kit delivered to IAF

December 13, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, Baba N. Kalyani at the delivery of the 100th MRSAM missile kit developed by Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, at Hardware Park, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, Baba N. Kalyani at the delivery of the 100th MRSAM missile kit developed by Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, at Hardware Park, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) on Tuesday announced the rolling out of its 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) mid-section kit. The kit was delivered to the Indian Air Force.

The MRSAM kit is a collaborative effort of KRAS and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

CMD of Bharat Forge Ltd., Baba N Kalyani expressed his intentions to make the company a “missile house” that would produce modern weapons for the defence of India and also high-quality hardware for the Indian armed forces. He expressed confidence that the industry would soon surpass the target of achieving $5 bn in defence exports by 2025.

Speakers said that Tuesday’s development and the collaborative efforts between Indian and Israeli companies affirm the commitment to indigenisation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Distinguished scientist B.H.V.S. Narayana Murthy congratulated KRAS for delivering the 100th mid-section. He said that given the significant milestone, a speeding up of deliveries to the armed forces is required and expressed confidence that given the available infrastructure, that too would be achieved.

Director of DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat U. Raja Babu congratulated both companies on the roll-out and also requested KRAS to accelerate deliveries.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Major General (retired) Yoav Har-Even said Rafael has supplied different kinds of missiles to the Indian armed forces. “We understood the vision and the mission of Make in India. This is why we established this joint venture with Kalyani Group almost six years ago and this is parallel with what we are doing with PSUs. Our mission at the end of the day is to be able to produce, supply and support all relevant systems that Rafael has,” he said.

He said that the company has invested several million dollars and is willing to invest more according to the investment opportunities.

