10,018 lost/stolen mobiles recovered in 189 days

October 28, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The recovery of lost and stolen mobile devices under the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), the initiative of the Department of Telecommunications, in the State is a record 39%, top in the country, nodal officer Addl. DG (CID) Mahesh M Bhagwat said on Friday.

A total of 10,018 lost or stolen mobile devices have been recovered in a span of 189 days. He said that about a thousand of them were recovered in just two weeks.

Karnataka at 36% and Andhra Pradesh at 30%, follow Telangana in the performance so far.

According to Mr. Bhagwat, a total of 86,395 devices were blocked, of which 25,598 were reported as traced, and 10,018 devices were unblocked and handed over to the rightful owners.

Within Telangana, the Cyberabad police commissionerate was the leading performer, followed by Hyderabad City, Rachakonda police, Warangal police and Kamareddy police.

