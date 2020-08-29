₹10,000 loan to 12,000 street vendors in Sangareddy

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao handing over Kalyana Laxmi cheques in Sangareddy on Friday.

29 August 2020 10:23 IST

‘People not coming forward to get tested for COVID-19’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao directed the officials to extend ₹10,000 loan to 12,000 street vendors in all municipalities of the district.

Participating in handing over of cheques to beneficiaries under Atma Nirbhar, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes here at the Collectorate on Friday, Mr. Rao said so far loans were given to 2,000 street vendors and the remaining need to be covered by September-end. He directed Additional Collector Rajarshi Sha to take up special drive by roping in commissioners of all municipalities in the district.

Referring to welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak being extended by the State government, Mr. Rao said that Telangana is the only State in the country implementing the scheme. He said that about ₹1,000 crore was spent on Aasara pensions and ₹7,400 crore was spent on Rythu Bandhu scheme despite dip in revenues due to the impact of Corona virus.

The Minister said that Sangareddy district stood in first place in the State in constructing toilets for every 1,000 people as instructed by the government.

Informing that 2,000 corona tests were conducted so far in Sangareddy district till Thursday, he said that each primary health center (PHC) is conducting 50 tests every day. Expressing displeasure with people not coming forward to get tested for corona, he said that it will adversely impact the health of family members and neighbours.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy said that never in the past did any government extended benefits like that of Kalyan Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P. Manjushree, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector Rajarshi Sha, Municipal Chairperson B. Vijaya Lakshmi were present on the occasion.