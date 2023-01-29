ADVERTISEMENT

1,000-year-old Dwarapala sculpture unearthed from Telangana paddy field

January 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Found in paddy fields of Malyala village in Siddipet district

The Hindu Bureau

The biggest Vaishnava Dwarapala found in paddy fields at Malyala village of Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A huge Dwarapala sculpture was found in the paddy fields of Malyala village of Siddipet district.

Based on the information provided by Ahobilam Karunakar and Md. Naseeruddin, members of Telangana Kotta Charitra Brindam led by Sriramoju Haragopal, archaeologist E.Sivanagireddy examined the sculpture on Sunday as part of the ‘Preserve heritage for posterity’ initiative.

The sculpture carved out of granite stone measures 6 feet above the ground level and 3 feet below the ground level with a thickness of 9 inches. It is seen wearing an elongated kirita (crown) on the head, ornaments on the body, and holding gada and Suchi mudra in the original two hands and Sankhu and Chakra in the additional two hands. It is said to belong to a period slightly later than the Rastrakuta and early Kalyana Chalukyan period.

“The sculpture of Vijaya, the doorkeeper of Vishnu, is the biggest one reported so far from Telangana. It is bigger than the ones of the Kakatiya period unearthed at Ghanpur in former Warangal district,” said Mr. Sivanagireddy, who is also the CEO of Pleach India Foundation, a non-profit organisation protecting and promoting local heritage.

He appealed to the villagers to lift the idol and put it on a pedestal at an appropriate place in the village under proper labelling with details on its historical significance and iconography for the benefit of research scholars and future generations.

