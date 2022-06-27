1,000-year-old ‘Adhikara Nandi’ idol found

Adhikara Nandi idol found at Mittapally temple in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 27, 2022 23:57 IST

Rare sculpture found in a temple at Mittapalli

In a rare finding, an ‘Adhikara Nandi’ idol was found at the Kasavagu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mittapalli. The idol is in sitting posture with four hands — an axe ( parashuvu) and an animal in one set of hands, and ‘Varada Hastam’ in right hand and ‘Adhikara Dandam’ in the left hand in the other set.

It was stated that this Siva temple was constructed by Sidda Somaji from Maharashtra, who was brought here by the Qutub Shahis and ruled 40 villages as jagirdar.

The idol was identified by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam member K. Srinivas, while its authenticity was confirmed by Sthapati Sivanagi Reddy and idol identification (Pratima Lakshana) expert T. Mahesh.

Advertisement

Advertisement