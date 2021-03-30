1,000 more 2BHKs sanctioned for Siddipet

Total number for the district headquarters is 3,460

The district headquarters town is going to accommodate an additional 1,000 poor families in the proposed double bedroom houses that would come up in the coming months. A green signal was given by none other than Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and orders were issued recently by the government.

Siddipet is home to a large number of double bedroom houses. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao formally inaugurated the double bedroom houses constructed like gated community at Narsapur chowrasta in December 2020. When the Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting, local MLA and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao urged sanction of 1,000 more double bedroom houses for Siddept stating that there was requirement and it should be filled to make the dream come true for the poor.

At the meeting, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao promised to sanction the houses as requested by Mr Harish Rao. With this the total number of double bedroom houses sanctioned for Siddiept district headquarters has reached 3,460.

Out of the total 11,000 applications, about 1650 beneficiaries were selected and keys of new houses were handed over to them at KRC Nagar. Some of the first batch beneficiaries were lucky to get keys from Mr Chandrasekhar Rao. Later the programme was continued by Mr. Harish Rao, who offered new clothes to each of the family of beneficiaries. Now the second batch of houses would be constructed adjacent to this housing colony and plans were getting ready.

The administration is the in the process of commencing the work. “Chief Minister has kept his word and sanctioned the houses. I am thankful to Mr Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning these houses,” said Mr Harish Rao, recently.