Telangana

₹1,000 fine for no mask in Sangareddy

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has warned people against venturing out of home without masks and said that violation would attract a fine of ₹1,000.

In a release here on Monday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the second wave of coronavirus is fast spreading and people should protect themselves by wearing masks and using hand sanitisers.

“The State government has issued orders, making masks mandatory. Any negligence will cost many lives. No one will be spared if they violate rules,” said the Collector. The violation will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

