₹ 1,000 fee for Haritha Nidhi to be levied on trade license fee

March 09, 2022 21:01 IST

GHMC Standing Committee sends proposal to State government

A proposal for levying a fixed fee in addition to the trade license fee as contribution to the Telangana Green Fund has been forwarded to the government by the GHMC Standing Committee during its meeting on Wednesday.

The fee will be applicable to new licenses as well as renewal of the existing licenses, as per the proposal placed by the corporation upon instructions from the government spelled out in orders from the Finance department in February.

Advertising

Advertising

The amount of fee has been fixed at ₹1,000 per license, irrespective of the size or the scale of the commercial establishment.

Another important proposal cleared by the committee was to increase the mandatory thickness of plastic bags used in the city. Instead of 50 microns, the thickness mandated will soon become 75 microns, in line with the guidelines by the central government for the Swachh Survekshan rankings, 2022. A public notice will be issued in this direction shortly.

Last year during August, the Centre had issued notification banning single-use plastic, while increasing the thickness mandate to 120 microns. The change is to come into force from July this year, by staggered implementation. Accordingly, polythene bags less than 75 microns in thickness were banned from September 30 last year, and 120 microns from July this year.

The committee also cleared several proposals for property acquisition, including 54 properties for junction improvement at Rahmatnagar, 368 properties for road widening between Keshavagiri to Bandlaguda, and 394 properties between Hagiz Baba Nagar to DRDO compound wall.

Other proposals cleared were with regard to adoption of Mundla Katwa lake in Kukatpally, Gurunath Cheruvu in Miyapur under corporate social responsibility, sanction of sewage diversion works for Langar Houz lake with an expenditure of ₹5 crore, construction of road in Rajendra Nagar with an expenditure of ₹4.75 crore, with partial contribution from a housing society nearby, among others.