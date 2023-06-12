HamberMenu
₹1,000 crore land scam in Rangareddy district

Order an inquiry immediately: Revanth Reddy

June 12, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president  A.  Revanth Reddy addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

TPCC president  A.  Revanth Reddy addressing the press at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that about ₹1,000 crore worth land scam took place in Rangareddy district and demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao order an inquiry immediately.

“Bhoodan lands which were under prohibition list changed hands and fell into the hands of mafia and ruling party leaders. How the lands that are under prohibition list were changed after introduction of Dharani? How was it possible?” asked Mr Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Monday. He also exhibited some purported documents supporting his allegations.

“Crores worth of lands changed hands in Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy districts benefiting a few of the ruling party. Lands under prohibition list are changing their nature after offering 30 per cent commission. In Timmapur, the native village of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Bhoodan lands changed hands. He himself wrote to the Collector when he was MLA. I will write to him in this regard demanding a complaint against the Collector to the Department of Personnel and Training,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy. He said that he would lodge a complaint with the departments concerned in this regard.

Reiterating the stand of Congress to cancel the Dharani once coming to power, the TPCC president said that a better technology would be introduced to offer better services to the farmers.

He wondered what happened to the fee that was paid by thousands of farmers for corrections in Dharani.

