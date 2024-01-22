100-year-old patient suffering from brain injury saved by Hyderabad doctors

January 22, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at Aster Prime Hospital, Hyderabad, treated a 100-year-old man from the city admitted with subdural hematoma — a life-threatening brain injury resulting from a fall at home. The patient underwent two complex surgical procedures within 24 hours and was discharged in a healthy condition.

The complex surgical intervention required precision, skill, and a multidisciplinary medical team. The elderly patient, already dealing with hypertension, diabetes, and de novo hypothyroidism, presented additional challenges, said Y.Murali Krishna, neurosurgeon at the hospital.

Initial assessments indicated the need for a “craniotomy and evacuation of clot” procedure, lasting four hours, involving the opening of the skull and removal of the clot. Despite successful completion of the first surgery, the patient’s condition deteriorated after 24 hours, prompting the medical team to perform a second surgery named “decompressive craniectomy.” This procedure, lasting another four hours, involved the removal of the skull and clot.

The family of the patient expressed gratitude for the efforts of the medical team, acknowledging the hospital’s role in rescuing their relative from the brink of death.