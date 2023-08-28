ADVERTISEMENT

₹100 NTR commemorative coin sale from August 29

August 28, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu releases a commemorative coin on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao to mark his centenary year, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The commemorative ₹100 NTR coin unveiled in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu will be available offline at counters in the Saifabad Mint Sale Counter and IG Cherlapally Sale Counter in Hyderabad from Tuesday.

The coins, commemorative of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T.Rama Rao, will be available for purchase online from Tuesday at ‘https://www.indiagovtmint.in/en/centennial-celebration-collection’. 

The packaging, which was unveiled on Monday, shows a wide variation. “It is unprecedented. I am getting to know there are language variations also... Telugu and English; Hindi and English. The coins are made with an alloy called the quaternary, which is 50% silver, 40% copper and 5% of nickel and zinc,” said Amarbir Singh, a numismatist from the city. Individual boxes of the coin are priced between ₹4,050 and ₹4,850.  

