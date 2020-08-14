Telangana

100 more isolation beds in Yadadri

Bhongir MLA Paila Sekhar Reddy along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran inaugurated an isolation centre at the Area Hospital here on Friday.

The newly set up facility has 20 beds and can provide oxygen supply.

In addition, 50 more beds were arranged at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, and a 10-bed facility each at Alair, Ramannapet and Choutuppal were also opened.

Officials said that the new additions would help medical officers in monitoring high-risk patients more effectively.

