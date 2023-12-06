$100 million advanced capability community of FedEx opened in Hyderabad 

December 06, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

An advanced capability community (ACC) of express transportation firm FedEx, involving an investment of $100 million and envisioned as a hub for technological and digital innovation, has opened in Hyderabad.

In addition to boosting employment opportunities, it will also contribute to the development of new capabilities and meeting the technological requirements of FedEx operations worldwide. It marks a significant investment of $100 million in Hyderabad’s economic landscape by FedEx Express, which is a subsidiary of NYSE-listed FedEx Corp, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

At the heart of the development is FedEx’s commitment to leverage talent in India to support digital transformation and innovation, it said on the launch of the facility in the presence of FedEx Corporation president and CEO Raj Subramaniam and FedEx Express president and CEO of Airline and International Richard Smith.

“This investment in talent and innovation is part of our broader plan to drive excellence and deliver unparalleled smart logistics solutions worldwide,” Mr. Subramaniam said. First FedEx ACC, it will become a pivotal step in the company’s global strategy, initiating a network of such communities worldwide. It will also fuel the company’s growth and expansion and bring added value to the global supply chain ecosystem, the company said, without sharing details of the existing headcount of the facility and hiring plans.

Earlier this year, announcing plans to open the ACC in Hyderabad, FedEx had said it will be setting up ACCs in different parts of the world in future with the locations selected based on business needs and access to highly skilled talent pools. India’s focus on providing world-class infrastructure to build a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy makes the country an ideal location for the first ACC.