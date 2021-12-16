100 kidney transplantations at NIMS in 2021

Over 100 kidney transplantations have been performed at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) this year. Specialists at the institute have been performing these transplantations every year since 2016. Only in 2020 there were no transplantations due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Harish Rao congratulated doctors at NIMS for the feat. Majority of the 100 beneficiaries in 2021 are men (75).

A kidney transplantation at NIMS costs around ₹10-12 lakh. Of the 100 transplantations, 97 were performed free of cost by the Telangana government, including 90 under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Besides funding the procedure, free medicines needed post operation are provided by the government. Kidney transplantations are also performed at Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.