100 hospitals for women in Telangana shortly: Harish Rao

March 06, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

As many as 100 hospitals for women will be established in the State and a health programme for women would be unveiled on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Finance and Health Minister T.Harish Rao has said.

Addressing a group of women self help groups ahead of Women’s Day here on Monday, Mr.Harish Rao said that in the first phase 100 hospitals would be established followed by 1,200 health centres across the State.

“Special health services would be extended to women every Tuesday. Interest-free loans would also be extended to them and as part of that, ₹750 crore would be released on March 8,” said Mr.Harish Rao, adding that increased wages for the employees of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty would come into force from April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appreciating the administration for achieving 84% of institutional deliveries in the district, the Minister said doctors should not suggest C-section deliveries unless it was an emergency and that muhurtam (auspicious time) should not be set for child birth.

Mr.Harish Rao also announced that nutrition kits for pregnant women would be extended across the State after Srirama Navami.

‘Quality education’

The government has been offering quality education to students and they must make use of it properly, he said, adding that ₹20 lakh is being extended for overseas education.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed building on the premises of Tara Degree College on Monday and addressed the students. “Do not get addicted to social media. Use it only when necessary,” Mr.Harish Rao advised, adding that T-Hub and WE-Hub would give life to innovations and make them a reality.