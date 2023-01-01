100% sewage in Hyderabad to be treated from this summer: KTR

January 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that Hyderabad will be the only city in the country which will have 100% sewage treatment as the 31 sewage treatment plants built at a cost of ₹3,866 crore will become functional by April-May.

Similarly, the ₹1,000 crore Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) taken up within the city and suburbs to tackle the urban flooding following the monsoon related flooding in October 2020 will be completed by March-April, he claimed.

“Hyderabad is ‘Kamadhenu and Kalpataru’ of Telangana. It is the magnet for investments benefitting the entire State as people from across regions migrate for education, employment and health. We have to safeguard the city, hence our government has been focusing on improving civic infrastructure of flyovers, sewage system, drinking water supply, reliable power and so on, to meet the growing needs of the city,” said Mr. Rao.

The Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ₹263-crore 3.3-km multilevel flyover and underpass connecting Miyapur with HiTech City and Financial District and addressing the traffic congestion at the Kothaguda and Botanical Gardens junctions. The flyover is the 34th project out of 47 proposed to be built under the ₹8,000 crore Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

“This year we plan to take up 11 more SRDP projects. No other city has been getting such importance for creating the modern infrastructure at this speed. The effort is to provide whatever the city needs and improve the living standards,” he said.

The State government is giving public transport a fillip with the Airport Metro Express likely to become functional within the next three years and TSRTC planning to introduce 3,000 electric buses to reduce pollution, said the Minister.

Earlier, Serilingampally MLA A. Gandhi said the flyover was completed in a warfooting and thanked the Minister for reducing the road widening to 150 ft from proposed 200 ft saving several properties. An unprecedented ₹150 crore per municipal division has been spent considering the growing needs of the residents and employees moving around.

Mr. Rama Rao had earlier made GHMC chief engineer (projects) M. Devanand and SE S. Venkataramana cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover. He also got deputy city planner Ganapati and town planning supervisor Ravinder felicitated for their work from the hands of Ms. Reddy. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, MLC Vani Devi, MP Ranjit Reddy, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, ENC R. Sridhar and others were present.

