100 bullocks seized

The Neredigonda police on Friday seized a container lorry carrying 50 bullocks at the Rolmamda toll plaza. The bullocks were being transported in a drugged state and in inhuman conditions.

The driver of the vehicle fled on seeing the police. In another incident, officials of the Road Transport Authority seized another lorry transporting 50 bullocks at Seetangondi in Gudihatnoor mandal during a vehicle check and handed it over to police. The driver and cleaner of the vehicle — Aslam Khan and Akram Khan — were arrested.

Cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act were booked in both instances. While the first lorry was transporting animals from Nagpur to Hyderabad, the second was carrying the bullocks from Sayapur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad. The animals have been released in a goshala, shelter for cows, in Gudihatnoor.