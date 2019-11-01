100 bullocks seized

The Neredigonda police on Friday seized a container lorry carrying 50 bullocks at the Rolmamda toll plaza. The bullocks were being transported in a drugged state and in inhuman conditions.
The driver of the vehicle fled on seeing the police. In another incident, officials of the Road Transport Authority seized another lorry transporting 50 bullocks at Seetangondi in Gudihatnoor mandal during a vehicle check and handed it over to police. The driver and cleaner of the vehicle — Aslam Khan and Akram Khan — were arrested.
Cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act were booked in both instances. While the first lorry was transporting animals from Nagpur to Hyderabad, the second was carrying the bullocks from Sayapur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad. The animals have been released in a goshala, shelter for cows, in Gudihatnoor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor