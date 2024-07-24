10-year-old girl killed, six injured in fire mishap in Telangana

A 10-year-old girl died while six others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a four-storied manufacturing warehouse-cum-residential building in Venkatesh Nagar of Jiyaguda.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Priya, who was staying in a penthouse apartment in the building along with her family. She died while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital, where her parents along with four others are undergoing treatment.

According to a fire control official, the distress call was received at the fire control room at 1.23 a.m. and six fire tenders were sent to the spot. After about eight hours, firefighting operation is still underway.

“About 20 people were trapped in the second and third floors of the building, 14 were rescued safely,” Langar Houz SFO P. Dutta said. “As per initial investigation, short circuit in the manufacturing unit on the ground floor is suspected to be the cause, however, investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire,” the official said.

The ground and first floor of the building was being used as wholesale furniture manufacturing warehouse for a store in Mangalhat, while the second and the third floor were being used for residential purpose with 20 people, including two families and bachelors residing.