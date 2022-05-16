10-year-old drowns in city swimming pool

A 10-year-old boy, allegedly unaccompanied by a trainer, drowned in a swimming pool at Samathapuri colony at Kothapet in Chaitanyapuri police limits on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Manoj, son of Lingampally residents Vishwanath and Renuka. Reportedly, the boy had come to his uncle’s place for summer vacation.

According to information, the boy was sent to Blue Fab swimming pool located in the colony at around 11.30 a.m. His parents and relatives alleged that he was not given a swimming tube, and at the time of incident, the boy was not accompanied by pool staff or a trainer. The incident was caught on CCTV installed on the premises.

Police said one Mr. Ashok linked to the pool was taken into custody and was being questioned . Preliminarily, a case of negligence was booked against the pool organisers.

The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure. An investigation was opened.