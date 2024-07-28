ADVERTISEMENT

10 vehicles seized, fines amounting to ₹5.35 lakh imposed during surprise checks

Published - July 28, 2024 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

As many as 10 motor vehicles were seized and fines amounting to ₹5.35 lakh was imposed during surprise checks conducted by officials from the Hyderabad unit of Vigilance and Enforcement, Mines and Road Transport Authority (RTA).

The checks were conducted on NH-44 covering Bhoothpur, Mahbubnagar and Rajapur areas from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

The authorities imposed a hefty fine ₹4.90 lakh for violations including overloading, lack of fitness certificates, insurance and pollution control certificates and tax penalties among others. While another ₹45,000 was imposed for non-compliance with mining violations.

The seized vehicles have been kept under safe custody in Bhootpur, Rajapur and Jadcherla police stations.

