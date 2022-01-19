10 structures pulled down in HMDA limits

A total of 33 illegal structures demolished in last 3 days

HMDA together with the district-level task force officials continued its spree of demolitions and pulled down 10 more structures on Wednesday, which have been started without required permissions.

In all, for the past three days, the urban development authority, together with district-level task forces and police, demolished a total of 33 illegal structures.

On Wednesday, the demolition drive was conducted in Thumkunta, Manikonda, Shamshabad and Pedda Amberpet municipalities, in which five storeyed buildings and godowns were pulled down, a statement informed.

Action has been taken against five structures in Thumkunta, two each in Manikonda and Shamshabad, and one in Amberpet municipalities. Two illegal structures were being built in 2.25 acre land in Thumkunta, and one in 1.2 acre land in Shamshabad, it said.