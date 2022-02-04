Telangana

10 structures demolished

HMDA and district task force teams have brought down 10 more unauthorised structures in the limits of three municipalities on Thursday.

Six of the demolished structures were in Jalpally municipality, three in Pedda Amberpet, and one in Dundigal municipality.

Acting on a report that a structure which had been brought down previously was being rebuilt, Additional Collector of the Medchal Malkajgiri, HMDA Director, and Dundigal Municipal Commissioner have supervised the demolition of the structure, a statement informed, putting the total demolitions thus far at 143.


