10 SCR staff get safety awards

April 29, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ten employees, including locomotive pilots, station masters, technicians, pointsman, key gatemen and track maintenance personnel, have been presented with the ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards on Monday for showing exemplary alertness and dedication towards their duty. Four of the employees are from Vijayawada, two from Secunderabad and one each from Guntakal, Nanded and Guntur divisions. SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain, who presented the awards, also conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations and asserted it should be the top priority, according to a press release.