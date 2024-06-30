ADVERTISEMENT

10 persons including passengers and crew members injured in bus-tanker truck collision

Published - June 30, 2024 09:30 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eight passengers and two crew members of a hired bus of the TSRTC were injured when a tanker truck collided with the bus at Kistaram in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district on Sunday.

The bus was heading to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh from Khammam when the accident occurred.

The driver of the tanker truck reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the oncoming bus near Kistaram. The driver of the truck also suffered injuries in the collision, sources said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Sathupalli.

Vehicular movement on the busy road was disrupted for sometime following the accident.

