10 Parakeet chicks seized, two booked

January 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended two persons for transporting in captivity 10 chicks of Alexandrine Parakeet, a bird species protected and listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest range officer of the Anti Poaching Squad of Hyderabad along with his team, intercepted Md. Ahsanuddin and Syed Burhanuddin who were allegedly transporting the birds in a carton on a two-wheeler.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the duo had purchased the chicks from a person in Shadnagar, with an intention of resale.

A wildlife offence case has been registered against the two accused, a statement from the department informed.

The rescued chicks have been sent to the Nehru Zoological Park for proper care under the veterinary wing, it said.