HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 Parakeet chicks seized, two booked

January 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended two persons for transporting in captivity 10 chicks of Alexandrine Parakeet, a bird species protected and listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest range officer of the Anti Poaching Squad of Hyderabad along with his team, intercepted Md. Ahsanuddin and Syed Burhanuddin who were allegedly transporting the birds in a carton on a two-wheeler.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the duo had purchased the chicks from a person in Shadnagar, with an intention of resale.

A wildlife offence case has been registered against the two accused, a statement from the department informed.

The rescued chicks have been sent to the Nehru Zoological Park for proper care under the veterinary wing, it said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.