10 officers from TS appointed to IAS

February 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ten officers from Telangana – five each from the State civil service cadre and non-civil services cadre – have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service.

Three of the State civil service cadre officers (revenue) -- Chandrasekhar Badugu, Chekka Priyanka and Jalda Arunasri -- were appointed to the 2021 batch and two others A. Nrimala Kanthi Wesley and Kota Srivatsa were appointed to the 2019 and 2020 batches respectively. All the five non-State civil service cadre officers – K. Haritha, K. Ashok Reddy, P. Katyayani Devi, E.V. Narsimha Reddy and E. Naveen Nicolas – were appointed to select a list of 2021 (against vacancies arising between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2021).

Among the non-revenue quota officers, Mr. Ashok Reddy is working as PS to Minister T. Harish Rao, Ms. Katyayani Devi additional PS to Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Narsimha Reddy is the TSIIC managing director.