10 new COVID cases Telangana

The state reported 10 more COVID cases on Friday taking the total number of affected persons to 1,132.

The number of people discharged after undergoing treatment reached 728 including 34 on Friday and Health Minister Eatala Rajender asserted that those undergoing treatment were recovering well and there was no cause for concern.

No deaths were reported during the day and the number remained at 29 while there were 376 active cases. Nine districts including Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal (Rural) and Wanaparthy fulfilled the norms prescribed for green zones.

The government requested the Centre, during a video conference to declare 14 more districts which did not report any case in the last 14 days. The Centre was expected to take a decision on Monday. In addition, three districts, Nizamabad, Suryapet and Warangal Urban that were in the red zone had shown significant improvement and we’re ready to be brought under the orange zone. A request to this effect has also been sent to the Centre.

“Declaration as green zone will allow operation of more than 80% of services,” he said. Mr. Rajender dismissed charges over low number of tests conducted on people claiming that the government adhered to the guidelines prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and was taking up testing accordingly.

The steps taken by the government ensured that there was no scope for sudden spurt in the virus incidence and the impact could be seen from the discharge of pregnant woman after delivering a baby and a 75-year-old person .

In respect of red zone districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal, he said urban areas in the two districts abutting the state capital were affected while the rural areas were not affected.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had therefore instructed officials to focus more on GHMC areas, old city in particular, to strictly enforce containment measures. “Given the developments witnessed in the past few days, we are hopeful that the entire state will be declared as zero corona state soon,” he said.