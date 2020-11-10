10 more TSGCC retail fuel outlets coming up in Bhadradri

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

10 November 2020 23:23 IST

Two outlets launched in Gundala and Mulakalapalli mandals in 2018 have earned ₹75-80 lakh for the corporation

After its successful foray into the operation of retail fuel outlets at the fag end of 2018, Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation (TSGCC) has now readied an ambitious plan to set up 10 more retail petrol/diesel bunks in the underserved areas of the district.

To augment income by diversifying into new ventures, the TSGCC has started two retail petrol/diesel pumps — one in Gundala and another in Mulakalapalli mandal — in collaboration with a public sector oil company in December 2018.

Since their launch, the two retail outlets have been running successfully, earning substantial income for the State-run corporation, TSGCC sources said. As part of its aggressive business expansion strategy, TSGCC has chalked out a plan to expand the network of retail fuel stations in the underserved areas of the tribal dominated district.

TSGCC-run two retail fuel filling stations in Gundala and Mulakalapalli together earned an income to the tune of around ₹75-80 lakh over the past year and a half, TSGCC Bhadrachalam Division Manager Kunja Vani told The Hindu.

Livelihood to tribal youths

Apart from revenue augmentation, the business venture is providing livelihood to the local unemployed tribal youths working as attendants at the retail petrol/diesel outlets, she noted.

Work on the proposed fuel outlets at Dammapeta and Annapureddypalli has almost been completed, she said, adding that the expansion plan envisages setting up of more such retail fuel stations in Bhadrachalam, Palvancha, Dummugudem, Yellandu and a few other mandals