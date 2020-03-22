Telangana

10 more in home quarantine in KB Asifabad

The total number of people who recently returned to various places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district from some foreign country or other State and who have been put into home quarantine has risen to 20. This includes the 10 persons who were given a check at Asifabad hospital and advised to go in isolation for the next 14 days as per the COVID-19 protocol. The district administration is keeping a close watch on people returning home.

