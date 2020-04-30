Telangana

₹ 10 lakh compensation sought for COVID victims

Leaders of different political parties in a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Leaders of different political parties in a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

All party delegation meets Chief Secretary

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the government announce ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of people who passed away due to coronavirus.

Speaking to media after leading a delegation of all parties to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, he said those who died due to the virus were primarily the breadwinners of the family and above 50 years of age. Families of these people should be compensated, he said.

Mr. Reddy also charged the government with suppressing the real figures of COVID-19 deaths as they would expose how hollow the government’s actions on containing the virus were. He also demanded that the financial assistance to the needy be enhanced from ₹ 1500 to ₹ 5,000 as people have lost employment.

The TPCC chief also demanded that the coronavirus tests be increased like in other States in the country. Just 19,000 people have been tested in Telangana while Andhra Pradesh has tested over 88,000 people, Rajasthan over 92,000 and Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have tested over 1 lakh people. “Government is hiding the actual spread of the virus with fewer tests,” he alleged.

President of the Telangana Jana Samithi Kodandaram said they were extending support to government’s decisions on lockdown but wanted more transparency in its functioning. He wanted the government to reveal how the CMRF funds have been spent so far. He also warned of agitation if the procurement centres don’t function in the interests of the farmers.

President of Telangana TDP L. Ramana demanded that the government immediately waive the loans of farmers. He said the CM was not consulting the Opposition parties as he was afraid of the lacunae in corona assistance would be exposed. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said farmers were facing problems at the ground-level and the government was least bothered. Cheruku Sudhakar of Inti Party was also present. Earlier, the delegation presented a memorandum to the Chief Secretary on its demands.

