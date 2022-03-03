10 lakh challans cleared on Wednesday

Discounts on traffic challans continue to get massive responses on the second consecutive day with more than 10 lakh unpaid challans with nearly ₹10 crore penalties being cleared by the motorists.

Traffic Inspector (eChallan) M Narsing Rao said while five lakh unpaid challans were cleared on Tuesday, the number doubled on Wednesday. “In the last two days, 17 lakh unpaid challans with more than Rs. 17 crore penalties were cleared,” he said.