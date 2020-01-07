10-kg cancerous tumour removed from thigh bone

Doctors at American Oncology Institute, Nallagandla, removed 10 kg cancerous tumour from a 25-year-old Bangladeshi man’s femur (thigh bone). He was suffering from osteosarcoma, a very rare, but most common type of bone cancer. He serves in the Police Department in Dhaka.

Though a few doctors suggested amputation from hip, the Oncology Institute’s medical specialists replaced the patient’s femur, from hip to knee, with a metal implant. He was admitted to the hospital on December 15, and the surgery was performed two days later.

Musculoskeletal Oncosurgeon at the institute, Dr Kishore B Reddy said that the patient Sanaullah has recovered, is able to walk, and is ready to be discharged. The incidence of osteosarcoma is three cases per million, each year. Patients who land up in Stage 4 tend to have a lifespan of a few months. Mr Sanaullah was suffering from Stage 2 of the cancer.

The cause is unknown, but generally thought to be due to radiation exposure, genetic inheritance or mutation. The oncologists said that currently there is no prevention strategy or prophylactic treatment available for this condition.