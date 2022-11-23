10 get jail for bank fraud

November 23, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for CBI cases here sentenced 10 people to different periods of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine in a bank fraud case.

According to a CBI release, a case was filed on March 30, 2013, against two employees of Bank of Maharashtra, Secunderabad branch, for alleged conspiracy with private companies and sanctioning working capital limits of ₹5 crore.

They subsequently diverted the funds for purposes other than the sanctioned, using fabricated documents and caused a loss of about ₹4.57 crore to the bank.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on August 27, 2014, and the trial court found all the accused guilty and convicted them.

Bank of Maharashtra’s then senior manager Sarath Babu Jelly and assistant general manager Suhas Kalyan Ramdasi were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1.10 lakh each.

Three others, who were also awarded seven-year imprisonment and a penalty of ₹1.10 lakh, include Donikena Sridhar, Donikena Purna Sri and Marella Srinivas Reddy.

Four others, Vempati Srinivas, Vette Raja Reddy, Vadde Narasaiah and Bathula Satya Suraj Reddy, were sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and one Marella Laxma Reddy got one-year rigorous imprisonment.

