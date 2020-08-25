10-foot python found trapped in fishing net

A 10-foot-long python was rescued by Forest Department staff after it was found trapped in a fishing net at a local pond near Vandanam village in Chintakani mandal on Tuesday.
Local fishermen spread out nets in the Vandanam cheruvu, which was filled to the brim under the impact of the recent spell of intense rains, on Tuesday morning, and were in for a shock when they found a huge python trapped in one of the fishing nets a little later.
The incident caused a flutter in the area surrounding the pond.
Alerted by panic-stricken locals, a team of Forest Department personnel reached the spot and rescued the python from the net. The staff shifted it to a forest area from where it was released into its natural habitat.
The Forest officials suspect that the inflows from the upstream areas spread along the Velugumatla reserve forest area may have brought the huge python into the local pond.
The timely rescue operation by the Forest staff on Tuesday earned them praise from locals.
