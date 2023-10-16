10 expatriates from Telangana to return from Israel today

October 16, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ten expatriates from Telangana, working in Israel as caregivers, will be returning to India by a special flight, arranged by the Centre as part of Operation Ajay, on Monday. All these people hail from Nizamabad and Old Karimnagar.

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, India has arranged special flights to bring back people stuck in the war-torn country. Soma Ravi, president of the Israel Telangana Association based in Tel Aviv, said that some people from Telangana were scheduled to come back to their native places in the next few months but decided to avail the facility provided by the Indian Government.

“They have valid visas to work in Israel and in all probability, they will return to Israel in the next two months once the situation improves,” he said, adding that a few more expatriates from Telangana, who were planning to come for vacation in the next two or three months, may avail the government facility and prepone their trip back home.

Racharla Kanakaiah, Maram Mallikarjun, Sama Vinod, Boda David, Gugilla Raju, Angapalli Shankar, Thota Raviteja and Addari Gopi are some of those from State who are taking a flight back home.