10% discount on metro rail fares during off-peak hours

March 31, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced changes in fares during off peak hours with effect from April 1. A 10% discount will be available on notified fare on contactless smart cards (CSC) only, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

The ‘Super Saver Offer-59’ offer which saw more than a 1.3 million rides, ended on March 31. To continue its successful run, L&TMRHL has announced another Super Saver Offer-99 starting from April 1 to March 31, 2024 where passengers can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at ₹99 only. Pre-existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for SSO-99 offer.

The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is available online and at stations. Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69.2 km and 57 stations in three corridors, said a press release on Friday.