HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10% discount on metro rail fares during off-peak hours

Another offer is the unlimited travel on 100 notified holidays at ₹99 only

March 31, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has announced changes in fares during off peak hours with effect from April 1. A 10% discount will be available on notified fare on contactless smart cards (CSC) only, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

The ‘Super Saver Offer-59’ offer which saw more than a 1.3 million rides, ended on March 31. To continue its successful run, L&TMRHL has announced another Super Saver Offer-99 starting from April 1 to March 31, 2024 where passengers can travel unlimited on 100 notified holidays at ₹99 only. Pre-existing SSO-59 smart cards can be used for SSO-99 offer.

The list of notified holidays where the SSO-99 offer is applicable is available online and at stations. Currently, Hyderabad Metro Rail is ferrying approximately 4.4 lakh passengers daily across 69.2 km and 57 stations in three corridors, said a press release on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.