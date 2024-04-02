10-day police custody sought for former Task Force DCP

April 02, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The West Zone police on Tuesday, has petitioned for a 10-day custody of P. Radhakrishna Rao, former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad. The court order on the same is expected on Wednesday, a senior official informed.

This follows his arrest on Friday based on the questioning of former DSP of SIB Praneeth Rao in the phone tapping case.

Meanwhile, the West Zone police on Tuesday also concluded the five-day questioning of the Additional DCP of CSW Mekala Thirupathanna and Additional SP of Bhupalpally Nayini Bhujanga Rao, who were arrested earlier in this case. The police officials petitioned for a judicial remand for the duo. “The above accused persons has committed an act of ”conspiracy to monitor the private person illegally by developing their profiles abusing their official position; to cause disappearance of evidence of government property. If they are not arrested, they are likely to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses,” says the remand report.

The two were sent to judicial custody by the Nampally Criminal Court on Tuesday, the official informed.

