10-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ showcases craftmanship of persons with disabilities

October 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A significant stride in empowering individuals with disabilities unfolded as they showcased their craftsmanship during the 10-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in Hyderabad.

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, it provides a platform to artisans from across the country. Held through October 6-15, the festival drew thousands of visitors to nearly 100 stalls set up at the venue; cumulative crossed around ₹88 lakh, the organisers reported.

Among the participants was 38-year-old Sanjeev Kumar from New Delhi, who lost his left leg to a tumour in 1999 and runs a textile store in his city. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, he shared, “The government has given us a new platform for work; we don’t have to depend on anybody else, and this gives us motivation for further life.”

Anju Rani and Praveen Singh, a couple from Faridabad showcased their homemade pickles at a stall named ‘Ghar Ka Achar.’ Remarkably, they noted that all their stock was sold within the allotted time frame and a majority of their customers in Hyderabad were men, as opposed to mostly women customers at other exhibitions.

Approximately 100 disabled artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from across 20 states and union territories showcased their products and skills across diverse categories such as Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, and Personal Accessories like Jewellery and Clutch Bags.

The event was inaugurated by Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and was closed by Brigadier K. Somashekar, President of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board. Cultural performances by ‘Divyang’ artists added vibrancy to the event, making it a memorable celebration of talent and inclusivity.