HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ showcases craftmanship of persons with disabilities

October 15, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A significant stride in empowering individuals with disabilities unfolded as they showcased their craftsmanship during the 10-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in Hyderabad. 

Organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, it provides a platform to artisans from across the country. Held through October 6-15, the festival drew thousands of visitors to nearly 100 stalls set up at the venue; cumulative crossed around ₹88 lakh, the organisers reported.

Among the participants was 38-year-old Sanjeev Kumar from New Delhi, who lost his left leg to a tumour in 1999 and runs a textile store in his city. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, he shared, “The government has given us a new platform for work; we don’t have to depend on anybody else, and this gives us motivation for further life.”

Anju Rani and Praveen Singh, a couple from Faridabad showcased their homemade pickles at a stall named ‘Ghar Ka Achar.’ Remarkably, they noted that all their stock was sold within the allotted time frame and a majority of their customers in Hyderabad were men, as opposed to mostly women customers at other exhibitions.

Approximately 100 disabled artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from across 20 states and union territories showcased their products and skills across diverse categories such as Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, and Personal Accessories like Jewellery and Clutch Bags.

The event was inaugurated by Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and was closed by Brigadier K. Somashekar, President of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board. Cultural performances by ‘Divyang’ artists added vibrancy to the event, making it a memorable celebration of talent and inclusivity.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.