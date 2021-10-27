10 Dalit Bandhu units distributed at Vasalamarri

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

27 October 2021 21:14 IST

All beneficiaries sought commercial vehicles

Minster for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday distributed 10 units under Dalit Bandhu to beneficiaries at Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal in the district.

Of the total 76 Dalit households in the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, 10 beneficiaries were selected in the first phase of distribution on Wednesday, and benefits to the remaining will be handed over the next fortnight.

The choice of all of the 10 beneficiaries was commercial vehicles. They included two dozers, one Piaggio three-wheeler mini truck, seven goods carrier and pick-up vehicles from Ashok Leyland and Mahindra.

Mr. Reddy said Telangana Dalit Bandhu not only aims at uplift of Dalits financially, but to also erase social fault lines.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, local Legislator G. Sunitha, MLC A. Krishna Reddy and ZP Chairman A. Sandeep Reddy were present in the distribution programme.