10% cybercrime cases in India are from Telangana

Most victims falling prey due to lack of awareness, poor knowledge of technology, says Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini

The widespread use of electronic devices that enable Internet access has increased the exposure of individuals and organisations to cybercrimes. In recent years, there has been a massive jump in the number of cases registered under Cyber Crime and Telangana contributed to over 10% of cybercrimes reported across the country in 2020, according to the report released by the National Crime Record Bureau.

Most of the victims are falling prey to cybercrooks due to lack of awareness and their poor knowledge of technology.

Educating the public

“Prevention is the first step in countering cybercrimes. The primary tool for such prevention is undoubtedly education aimed at establishing greater awareness and knowledge regarding cybercrime in the society,” Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Rohini Priyadarshini said.

She said that the cybercrime police station has been actively conducting awareness programmes at educational institutions, corporate offices, shopping malls, theatres and bus stations. Posters (memes) stating different cybercrime modus operandi were posted and circulated on official social media accounts. Awareness videos featuring popular personalities and also police officers were also recorded and circulated through social media accounts.

“At least 70 programmes are being conducted each month,” she said, adding that an emergency helpline number: 155260 facilitating Citizens to report Cyber Fraud immediately to mitigate financial losses, was also launched recently.

Ms. Rohini said that in spite of heavy losses in cyber frauds that occurred in Cyberabad limits, immediate reporting by cyber victims through the helpline members had led to the freezing of ₹55,64,301 in the fraudster accounts, which will eventually be refunded to victims.