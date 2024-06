Police officials seized 10 motorcycles and booked their riders for racing in the IT corridor near T Hub, Knowledge City on Sunday.

In a raid around 11.30 p.m., the officials from the Raidurgam police closed all the connecting roads with barricades and seized 10 bikes from the spot. “Out of 10 members, we arrested six and sent them to judicial remand for driving in a rash and negligent manner,” an official said.

