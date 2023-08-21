HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 arrested for organising, begging in the guise of charity 

Police also seized two three-wheelers and about ₹1.38 lakh and other documents from the accused

August 21, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Malakpet police and the Task Force (South-East) arrested 10 people connected to a voluntary organisation, Amma Cheyutha Foundation, at Mansoorabad, for allegedly begging in the guise of seeking charity donations.

Police also seized two three-wheelers and about ₹1.38 lakh and other documents from the accused.

According to the police note, the gang was a ‘mafia-like’ organisation. Two of the accused, Kethavath Ravi and Kethavath Mangu, both brothers and auto drivers, used to drop off women at busy junctions to seek donations from motorists and shopkeepers. The women wore a white coat and carried a steel collection box pasted with a QR code.

The women would then used to be picked up from the same place at the end of the day, the day’s collections counted, and 35% of the total collection given to them as their share.

The brothers, police said, also purchased plots from such collected monies at Nadergul, Badangpet and Turkayamjal.

The police named the founder and organiser of the organisation, Gaddi Ganesh of Nizamabad as accused No.3, and seven other women who carried out the daily collections in white coats – Ramavath Anusha, Banavath Sangeetha, Nenavath Sailaja, Ramavath Yellamma, Kethavath Chilki, Sabavath Sunitha, and Kethavath Saroja – as the other accused.

As per the note, all the accused were booked for extortion, wrongful restraint, cheating by personation, cheating, and public nuisance.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.