10 arrested for organising, begging in the guise of charity 

August 21, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Malakpet police and the Task Force (South-East) arrested 10 people connected to a voluntary organisation, Amma Cheyutha Foundation, at Mansoorabad, for allegedly begging in the guise of seeking charity donations.

Police also seized two three-wheelers and about ₹1.38 lakh and other documents from the accused.

According to the police note, the gang was a ‘mafia-like’ organisation. Two of the accused, Kethavath Ravi and Kethavath Mangu, both brothers and auto drivers, used to drop off women at busy junctions to seek donations from motorists and shopkeepers. The women wore a white coat and carried a steel collection box pasted with a QR code.

The women would then used to be picked up from the same place at the end of the day, the day’s collections counted, and 35% of the total collection given to them as their share.

The brothers, police said, also purchased plots from such collected monies at Nadergul, Badangpet and Turkayamjal.

The police named the founder and organiser of the organisation, Gaddi Ganesh of Nizamabad as accused No.3, and seven other women who carried out the daily collections in white coats – Ramavath Anusha, Banavath Sangeetha, Nenavath Sailaja, Ramavath Yellamma, Kethavath Chilki, Sabavath Sunitha, and Kethavath Saroja – as the other accused.

As per the note, all the accused were booked for extortion, wrongful restraint, cheating by personation, cheating, and public nuisance.